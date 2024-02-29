Culture - Sports Ninety-two works nominated for Devotion Awards 2024 The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper on February 28 announced 92 nominees for its Cong hien (Devotion) Awards 2024.

Culture - Sports Binh Dinh to host Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 The Vietnam Kickboxing Federation (VKF) announced on February 28 that the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 will be held in the central province of Binh Dinh in July.