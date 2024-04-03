Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher , Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican. (Photo: cgvdt.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Vietnam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, the office of the conference announced on April 3.

According to Chief of the office Archbishop Giuse Dao Nguyen Vu, this will be the first Vatican Secretary for Relations with States-level visit to Vietnam. During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government Committee for Religious Affairs.

He planned to visit the Hanoi-based National Children's Hospital, which has had medical cooperation with Rome's Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital since 2005.

Archbishop Gallagher will celebrate the Mass at designated cathedrals in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City; and meet with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam before wrapping up the visit./.