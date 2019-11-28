Society Quang Ninh invests 1.6 billion USD in service infrastructure Quang Ninh province has invested more than 38 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.

Society Lang Son: Death penalty, life sentence for drug dealers The People’s Court of the northern province of Lang Son handed out 11 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a heroin trafficking ring on November 27.

Society Eight Vietnamese institutions make top Asia universities list Eight Vietnamese higher education institutions have been named among Asia’s top 550 universities by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British education company.