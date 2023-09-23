Business Vietnam, Bangladesh boost economic cooperation Vietnam defines Bangladesh, which is currently the country's second largest trading partner in South Asia, as its important partner and a potential investment destination for major corporations and enterprises of the Southeast country in the future, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on September 22.

Business Additional over 1.3 billion USD poured into Hai Phong industrial parks Hai Phong city's Economic Zone Management Board on September 22 granted investment registration and adjustment licences to projects with total investment of more than 1.3 billion USD in local industrial parks.

Business Deputy PM receives General Manager of Bank for International Settlements Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Agustin Carstens in Hanoi on September 22.

Business Vietnam – poweful magnet for foreign direct investment Vietnam has become one of the leading countries in Southeast Asia in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to an article published on September 21 on the website gfmag.com of Global Finance Magazine.