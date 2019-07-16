Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan (Source: vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has been appointed as Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), announced the VFF.



This is the first time a representative of Vietnam has assumed the top position of the AFC Competitions Committee, which holds a major influence on the organisation and development of continental football tournaments.



On the occasion, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa extended his congratulations to Tuan, voicing his belief in the Vietnamese official’s contributions to Asian football in the coming time.



For his part, Tuan pledged to fulfil his duties in the new position.



Tuan is currently a member of the AFC Executive Committee. He also played a part in the decision to expand the number of teams competing at the AFC Asian Cup final round from 16 to 24 this year.-VNA