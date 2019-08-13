Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (left) at the working session with leaders of Thanh Hoa (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who is also Chairwoman of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children Sponsorship Council, on August 13 presented 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to storm victims in the central province of Thanh Hoa.Thinh also granted 16 gift packages, each worth 3 million VND (129 USD), to local children affected by Typhoon Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year.At a working session with provincial leaders the same day, Thinh said Thanh Hoa was hardest hit by the storm in terms of both human and property losses.She urged local leaders to continue settling storm consequences and take measures to help affected residents soon stabilise their lives.Regarding Thanh Hoa’s socio-economic situation, the Vice President applauded rapid changes and development in the province and expressed her impression at the its educational achievements as local students have won three gold and one silver medals at international Olympiads.Thanh Hoa province should carry forwards solidarity and concerted efforts to develop rapidly and sustainably, she said.The provincial People’s Committee reported that the third tropical storm left 10 people dead, six missing and five others injured, destroyed 80 houses and nearly 350 hectares of rice and other crops, killed or swept away 1,700 cattle and more than 6,700 poultry, causing economic losses of about 822 billion VND (35,34 million USD).-VNA