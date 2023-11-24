Politics Vietnam looks for UPU’s experience, technical support in postal development Vietnam seeks experiences and technical support from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to modernise and improve the competiveness of its postal sector—a crucial and essential infrastructure of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at his meeting with UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki in Hanoi on November 24.

Politics Vietnam's frigate begins friendly visit to Hong Kong Frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 24 arrived at the Stonecutters Island port, commencing a friendship visit to Hong Kong after attending the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province.

Politics Vietnam puts forth recommendations at APPF-31 Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai presented four recommendations to enhance parliaments’ role in promoting peace and stability in the region, while addressing a plenary session of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-31) in Manila on November 24.

Politics National Assembly passes Law on Telecommunications The National Assembly (NA) approved the Law on Telecommunications (revised) on November 26 as part of its ongoing sixth sitting.