Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits Nghe An province
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and a delegation pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district. (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has urged the central province of Nghe An to promote its potential, contributing to national building.
The province needs to work to its strengths for harmonious development among localities so that people, especially those in remote, isolated and ethnic minority areas, can enjoy happy and prosperous lives, she said during a working visit to Nghe An on April 5.
More focus should be put on infrastructure development and social welfare, she added.
Nghe An is famous for its students’ educational achievements, so it must have a long-term plan for investing in human resources to serve the needs of the province and the country, she said.
Earlier, Xuan led a delegation to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national heritage site in Nam Dan district.
She also presented 100 gift packages to disadvantaged students for their outstanding academic achievements, as well as 30 gifts and 10 houses worth 500 million VND (about 22,000 USD) to social policy beneficiaries in Nam Dan district.
On the same day, Xuan and the working delegation offered incense and a wreath at the Truong Bon national historical site in My Son commune, Do Luong district./.
