Society RMIT expected to expand training in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City expects that Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) will expand training in eight professions in line with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) standards, including mechanics, automation, artificial intelligence, urban management and information technology, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on April 5.

Society Leaders of Gov't, National Assembly, VFF celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay festival with Khmer people Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh wished Khmer people and Buddhist dignitaries in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang happy, safe and good crops as he joined a gathering in Soc Trang province on April 5 to celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay – the traditional New Year festival of the Khmer ethnic people in the south.

Society Former reporter jailed for abusing right to democracy, freedom The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City sentenced former reporter Nguyen Hoai Nam to three years and six months in prison on April 5 for “abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State, and the lawful rights and interests of organizations and/or individuals" under Article 331 of the Criminal Code.

Videos Yen Bai preserving and promoting cultural heritage values The conservation of cultural heritages has been of major concern for branches and localities in Yen Bai province over recent years. The effort has supported the instilling of patriotic traditions, promoted cultural values, and at the same time contributed to the province’s socio-economic development.