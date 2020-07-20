Society NA Chairwoman visits policy beneficiary families in Quang Nam, Da Nang National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 20 visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Da Nang city and central Quang Nam province on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Society New Zealand helps improve Vietnam’s vocational training An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development between Vietnam and New Zealand was signed in Hanoi on July 20.

Society Over 100,000 national flags presented to fishermen More than 100,000 national flags have been presented to fishermen in 14 coastal localities and people living along land borders in three provinces of Ha Giang, Cao Bang, and Quang Nam.

Society An Giang lays wartime martyrs to rest A memorial service and burial ceremony was held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 20 for 99 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who fell in the Delta or Cambodia during wartime.