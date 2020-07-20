Vietjet continues to conduct flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Following the direction of the Government, Vietjet has cooperated with Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad to bring Vietnamese citizens home in response to the citizens’ wishes and in line with the country’s quarantine capacity.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Following the direction of the Government, Vietjet has cooperated with Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad to bring Vietnamese citizens home in response to the citizens’ wishes and in line with the country’s quarantine capacity.
Vietjet expects to bring nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens abroad safely back home by the end of July, fully complying with entry requirements and quarantine upon arrival.
All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews before, during and after the flights, the carrier said in a press release issued on July 20.
In the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietjet has quickly launched a campaign to repatriate passengers with many free flights and one-way ferry flights to bring Vietnamese and foreign citizens back home. All of passengers, cabin crew, vehicles and aircraft are completely safe. Besides, Vietjet also participated in transporting thousands of tonnes of essential goods, medical equipment and donated more than 2.5 million medical masks to the people of the UK, France, Germany and the US to support the countries in preventing and repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
Based on the results of repatriation flights, Vietjet will continue to work closely with the authorities and the Government to adjust the flight frequencies in accordance with the actual situation; increase repatriation and commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens back home. Currently, the airline has completed preparations to resume international flights and been awaiting official approval from the Government.
On July 18, Vietjet operated an international flight bringing 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines back home safely.
In July, Vietjet has also operated three other repatriation flights from Singapore, Taiwan (China), Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The airline is expected to operate four more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar home in the coming time.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.
Vietjet expects to bring nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens abroad safely back home by the end of July, fully complying with entry requirements and quarantine upon arrival.
All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews before, during and after the flights, the carrier said in a press release issued on July 20.
In the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietjet has quickly launched a campaign to repatriate passengers with many free flights and one-way ferry flights to bring Vietnamese and foreign citizens back home. All of passengers, cabin crew, vehicles and aircraft are completely safe. Besides, Vietjet also participated in transporting thousands of tonnes of essential goods, medical equipment and donated more than 2.5 million medical masks to the people of the UK, France, Germany and the US to support the countries in preventing and repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
Based on the results of repatriation flights, Vietjet will continue to work closely with the authorities and the Government to adjust the flight frequencies in accordance with the actual situation; increase repatriation and commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens back home. Currently, the airline has completed preparations to resume international flights and been awaiting official approval from the Government.
On July 18, Vietjet operated an international flight bringing 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines back home safely.
In July, Vietjet has also operated three other repatriation flights from Singapore, Taiwan (China), Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The airline is expected to operate four more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar home in the coming time.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.