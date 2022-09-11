Officials present flowers to a passenger arriving on a flight from India to Phu Quoc (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Vietjet is currently the airline operating the most routes between Vietnam and India with 17 direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with the five largest cities in the South Asian country namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore.It is even more easier for international tourists to discover the beauty of Phu Quoc as Vietnam has officially exempted visas for passengers to come and stay in the “Pearl Island” for 30 days, at the same time Vietnamese tourists can also easily discover India with convenient and fast e-visa policy without COVID-19 test./.