Vietjet inaugurates two new routes connecting Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai
An event to welcome new routes linking Phu Quoc and India (Source: vietjetair.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet has launched two new routes connecting the "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang with New Delhi and Mumbai in India to further tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.
The Phu Quoc-Mumbai route, inaugurated on September 8, will have two return flights per week while the Phu Quoc-New Delhi route, inaugurated on September 9, will offer three return flights per week.
Fares on these routes are being sold starting from only 668,000 VND (28.4 USD - excluding taxes and fees) under weekly attractive promotions.
Officials present flowers to a passenger arriving on a flight from India to Phu Quoc (Photo: Vietjet Air)Vietjet is currently the airline operating the most routes between Vietnam and India with 17 direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc with the five largest cities in the South Asian country namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore.
It is even more easier for international tourists to discover the beauty of Phu Quoc as Vietnam has officially exempted visas for passengers to come and stay in the “Pearl Island” for 30 days, at the same time Vietnamese tourists can also easily discover India with convenient and fast e-visa policy without COVID-19 test./.