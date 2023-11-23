Business APEC 2023 opens up investment opportunities for Vietnam, US firms President Vo Van Thuong’s trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities from November 14-17 is expected to open up many investment opportunities for businesses of the two countries in the time ahead.

Business Quang Ninh strives to lure 3 bln USD to economic, industrial zones The northern province of Quang Ninh aims to lure 3 billion USD to economic and industrial zones in 2024, heard at a meeting in the locality on November 22.

Business Bac Giang promotes trademarks, quality of major agricultural products The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on building and developing the trademarks of its major farm produce as well as OCOP (One Commune One Product) products to enhance their competitiveness.

Business Infrastructure, planning and market keys to LNG power development Infrastructure, planning and a market mechanism were among key issues that must be addressed in order to develop a market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Vietnam, heard participants at a conference on LNG on November 22 in Hanoi.