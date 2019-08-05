Vietjet offers 1,000,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 VND from 12:00 to 14:00 during three golden days from August 6-8 at website www.vietjetair.com and mobile app Vietjet Air. (Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) - It’s great news to tourists wishing to travel abroad this autumn, Vietjet offers 1,000,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 VND from 12:00 to 14:00 during three golden days from August 6-8 at website www.vietjetair.com and mobile app Vietjet Air.

Flying time is from September 7, 2019 to June 25, 2020, applied for all international routes across Asia, including to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia (Bali)... and Thailand’s domestic routes. Especially, the promotional time for flights connecting Vietnam and Japan will be any time within three golden days.

The tickets are available on all channels at website www.vietjetair.com, mobile app “Vietjet Air” or www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (just click the “Booking” tab). Payment can be easily made with Vietjet SkyClub, Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/Union cards; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.

It’s easy to own a super-saving ticket right now. With Vietjet’s wide flight network, you can start your international journey conveniently from major cities in Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Hai Phong, etc.). Fly right away with Vietjet to start your exciting journey and check-in at all your favorite international destinations.

With the spirit of “safety, happiness, affordability and punctuality” core values, Vietjet proudly creates memorable flying experiences for passengers on new aircraft with comfy seats, a choice of nine delicious hot meals served by beautiful and friendly cabin crews, also provides many other attractive and modern added-on services before, during and post flights.

Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.

Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA