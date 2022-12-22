Business Vietnam seeks cooperation chances with Indian state of Uttarakhand The Trade Office of Vietnam in India has taken part in a programme in Uttarakhand state, held trade promotion activities there, and explored investment and business cooperation chances in Dehradun city.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,636 VND/USD on December 22, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business ADB finances 107 million USD to develop wind power in Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 107 million USD financing project with BIM Wind Power Joint Stock Company (BIM Wind) to assist the operation of an 88 MW wind farm in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.