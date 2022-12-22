Vietjet resumes two routes to Republic of Korea
Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Vietnam’s two tourism destinations of Da Lat and Can Tho to the capital city of the Republic of Korea - Seoul, just in time for the Christmas holidays.
The resumption of the two routes raises Vietjet’s total services between Vietnam and the RoK to 12, further strengthening its leading position in the Vietnam-RoK flight network.
With just around five flying hours, travellers in Vietnam and the RoK can easily reach their favourite destinations for leisure, studying, business, or visiting relatives at affordable fares, especially during the year-end festivals and Lunar New Year of 2023.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “We are delighted to be the only airline operating direct services between Da Lat, Can Tho and Seoul on cost-effective and time-saving flights. The direct connectivity will bring flyers from Vietnam’s Central Highlands and Mekong Delta regions to Seoul, Asia’s famous destination and major transportation hubs. In return, travelers from Korea and Northeast-Asian region now have more options to explore the romantic city of Da Lat and the prosperous rivers in Can Tho, those among the top favourite destinations in Vietnam.”
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjetair.com)The Da Lat - Seoul (Incheon) route will have four weekly return flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight departs from Da Lat at 17:10 and lands in Incheon at 23:55. The return flight takes off from Incheon at 2:30 and arrives in Da Lat at 5:50 (all in local times).
Meanwhile, passengers can take the three weekly return flights from Can Tho to Seoul (Incheon) every Monday, Thursday and Friday. The flight departs from Can Tho at 16:50 and lands in Incheon at 23:55. The return flight takes off from Incheon at 2:30 and arrives in Can Tho at 6:20 (all in local times).
With airfares as low as 12 USD one-way, passengers can make reservation easily at the official website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or at Vietjet’s worldwide official ticket offices and agents.
Vietjet is operating eight direct routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Lat and Can Tho to Seoul, plus four direct routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Nha Trang to Busan.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.