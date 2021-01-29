Vietjet supports customers in flights to/from Van Don airport
Vietjet has announced a plan to support customers with their flight to and from Van Don, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from January 29 to February 13 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, customers with the flight to and from Van Don during this period can change flight time and itinerary free of charge for flights between Ho Chi Minh City - Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City - Hai Phong, and Ho Chi Minh City - Thanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City - Vinh with a new departure time within 72 hours before or after the original departure time.
In case the new itinerary or departure time exceeds 72 hours before or after the original departure time, customers can change the itinerary free of charge, only the fare difference applies (if any).
Customers can also choose to reserve a credit shell for 365 days from the original departure date.
Customers should make changes at least 3 hours before the scheduled departure time, and contact the Vietjet hotline, and ticket offices for assistance in making date changes and reservations. The change can be applied one time only per ticket.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline's operation plans and flight schedules have fully complied with the directions of the Government, the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. Passengers can regularly update flight schedules on Vietjet’s official information channels.
The airline also recommends the passengers flying during this time to follow mandatory requirements of health declaration on website https://tokhaiyte.vn, and wear masks during the flight to ensure absolute safety for themselves and the community./.
