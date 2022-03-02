Society VSS works to integrate health insurance information into chip-based ID cards The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to synchronise the national data on insurance with the population data and build technical solutions to enable people to search for their health insurance information through their chip-based citizen identity cards.

Society Completion schedule of HCM City Metro Line No.2 extended to 2030 Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong) is scheduled to complete in 2030 instead of 2026 as previously planned, according to the city Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Three more university training programmes meet int’l accreditation standard The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT)’s Faculty of Mechanical Engineering under the Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNUHCM) has earned the Agency for Quality Assurance (AQAS)'s accreditation for three more of its training programmes.

Society Gov’t sets up appraisal council for press network planning An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.