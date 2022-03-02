Vietjet to operate free flight repatriating Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine on March 6
A representative of Vietjet Air on March 2 announced that the airline plans to operate a free flight bringing Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine home from Warsaw, the capital city of Poland, on March 6.
The flight is prompted by Vietjet's sense of responsibility to the community, and its wish to share difficulties facing Vietnamese people and help them flee from the war area.
Earlier, following the Prime Minister directions in Dispatch No. 201/CD-TTg, Vietjet has promptly considered various options to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine.
The dispatch, sent to ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and agencies under the Government, and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, the PM asked the Transport Ministry to instruct Vietnamese airlines to put in place plans to transport Vietnamese citizens and their families in Ukraine to Vietnam./.