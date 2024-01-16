HCM City, (VNA) – Vietjet will offer transporting apricot and peach blossoms service from January 25 to February 24 (December 15 in the Year of the Cat to January 15 in the year of the Dragon in lunar calendar) at the price of 450,000 VND per bundle (18.37 USD) as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.

Vietjet's apricot and peach blossom transportation service is available on domestic flights to and from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Da Nang, and Hai Phong. Each passenger can transport one bundle with a maximum of two branches per bundle that are properly wrapped with dimensions not exceeding 150cm x 40cm x 40cm. Potted plants with soil are not accepted.

Passengers can easily choose Vietjet's diverse services on the official website www.vietjetair.com, mobile app Vietjet Air, official agents, or booking offices. Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service at least three hours before their flight departure time.

Vietjet’s flights bring the reunion warmth of Tet to every family and carry the colorful Spring to various destinations. Flying with Vietjet, passengers also have the chance to experience meaningful activities celebrating the Lunar New Year at an altitude of 10,000 meters.

Passengers need to register for the apricot and peach blossom transportation service at least three hours before their flight departure time. (Photo: Vietjet)

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA