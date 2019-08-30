Illustrative image (Source: vietjetair.com)

Vietjet's large-scale Cabin Crew Recruitment Day prepares to "land" in Tokyo, Japan, after taking place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the two biggest cities of Vietnam.The Cabin Crew Recruitment Day will take place from 8:30 on August 31 at TKP Shimbashi Shiodome Business Centre, 2 Toyo Kaiji Building, 4-24-8, Shinbashi, Minatoku, Tokyo.Interested candidates can also apply directly on the recruitment day. More information about requirement and application form is available at http://careers.vietjetair.com/Jobs/Vacancy/2029.In the future, Vietjet will continue to bring the large-scale Cabin Crew Recruitment Day to other cities around the world to search for candidates who have the “dream of flying".Currently, the new-age carrier is operating four direct routes connecting Vietnam and Japan and will operate its fifth service between Tokyo and Da Nang this October. Vietjet has also recently become the first LCC joining the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA