Society The silk road of Vietnam Vietnamese silk is highly valued in the world for its special qualities even though the country is not a global silk hub. International Silk Union Secretary General Fei Jianming agreed that “Vietnam’s silk industry has the best foundation among Southeast Asian nations with its thousand-year-old craft villages.

Society Samsung Vietnam to build 6th Hope School Samsung Vietnam, the Vinh Phuc provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, Lao Thach district People's Committee and Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Samsung Hope School project in Bac Son village.

Society Forum explores importance of digital immersion in higher education Experts in academia, industry, and government gathered at a forum held in Hanoi on October 21 to explore the importance, as well as the successes and the challenges, of leveraging a digital environment in higher education.

Society Vietnamese national university earns QS Recognition of Improvement The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) has won the QS Recognition of Improvement, making it the first in the country to secure the accreditation.