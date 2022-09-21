Workshop discusses revised draft law on anti-domestic violence
The workshop in Nha Trang city on September 21 (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A workshop was held in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 21 to seek feedback on the revised draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control.
The event, held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, was attended by legislators and officials of ministries, sectors, and localities in the central, Central Highlands, and southern regions.
A representative of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Social Affairs said the revision aims to perfect regulations against domestic violence in a way that increases human rights protection measures in conformity with the 2013 Constitution, thus helping preserve traditional cultural values and promote national socio-economic development in the new context.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy noted that at the NA’s third session in June, most of legislators agreed on the need to amend the law and on many of the draft’s main contents.
Undergoing continued amendments, the draft currently consists of six chapters with 56 articles, six articles fewer than the version submitted to the NA at the third session and 10 articles more than the existing law, issued in 2007.
The revisions include those on domestic violence prevention measures, the protection of and support for victims, coordination mechanisms and conditions for implementing domestic violence prevention and control, and the engagement of the private sector in the task, Thuy added.
The revised draft law will be submitted to the NA’s fourth session in October./.