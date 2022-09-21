Society Cambodian delegation, Vietnamese province share experience in supporting elderly residents A delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation held a meeting with the Association of the Elderly in Hoa Binh province on September 21 to exchange experience in caring for and promoting the role of senior citizens.

Society Australian university establishes Sydney Vietnam Institute The University of Sydney in Australia has set up the Sydney Vietnam Institute with a view to further promoting its cooperation with leading educational and research establishments of Vietnam and contributing to relations between the two countries.

Society Vietnamese fleeing Bavet casino handed over by Cambodia authorities Border guards of the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh received 92 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodian authorities at Moc Bai International Border Gate on September 21.

Society Da Nang’s ambulance journey management utility launched An ambulance journey supervision and management utility has been launched on DanaMap or Danang Smart City app in the central city of Da Nang.