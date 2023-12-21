Pretoria (VNA) – Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the African Union (AU) in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and culture, and in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ethiopia Nguyen Nam Tien has said.



He made the statement while presenting his letter of credentials to chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa on December 15, marking the official establishment of Vietnam-AU diplomatic relations.



The diplomat underlined that Vietnam stands ready to make more direct and proactive contributions to the AU's common effort for an African of integration, prosperity and peace, that is promoted by the African people themselves and represents a dynamic force on the global arena.



Ambassador Tien said he will do his utmost to lift cooperative ties between Vietnam and the AU to a new height.



The diplomat briefed the host about Vietnam's recent achievements, saying that the country has established diplomatic ties with 189 out of 193 UN members and trade relations with more than 230 economies. It is currently the 4th largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and 37th in the world. The agricultural sector, as a driving force of the country's economy, has contributed to ensuring national food security and creating jobs for millions of workers, thus contributing to poverty reduction and social welfare, he added.



In Africa, Vietnam has set up diplomatic ties with 54 out of 55 countries and will soon establish diplomatic relations with Malawi.



The chairperson of the African Union Commission spoke highly of the achievements Vietnam has obtained in national construction and development, while highlighting the country's important role in ASEAN.



He said he believes that in the coming time, Vietnam will make greater contributions to Agenda 2063 for peace and security in Africa, contributing to strengthening all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Africa.



Ambassador Tien took this occasion to convey President Vo Van Thuong’s invitation to the chairperson of the Africa Union Commission to visit Vietnam soon./.