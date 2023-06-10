Midfielder Tran Thi Hai Linh during a training session. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Midfielder Tran Thi Hai Linh has said the goal of the Vietnamese women's football team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is to take one point.

The team is in Group E alongside defending champions the US, reigning runners-up the Netherlands, and Portugal.

“The 2023 World Cup is a very big event," Linh said during a training session in Germany.

“My personal goal is to play well, try my best and show all my abilities, and the team's goal is to get one point in the group stage.

“My further goal is to be able to contribute more and bring more achievements to the national women's team. In the future, I want to have the opportunity to play abroad."

The Vietnamese team is training in Germany and then in Poland for three weeks to prepare for the World Cup.

Vietnam will have its first friendly match against Eintracht Frankfurt on June 10 at Stadion am Sommerdamm.

According to coach Mai Duc Chung, the team is not under heavy pressure at the Cup but will try their best to preserve the image of the SEA Games champion.

The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Vietnam will kick off their World Cup campaign against the US on July 22 in Auckland. They will then play Portugal on July 27, followed by the Netherlands on August 1./.