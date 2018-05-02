Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strives to have 10 tickets to the Youth Olympic Games 2018, said the General Department of Physical Training and Sports on May 2.



Vietnam now won five tickets to the event, according to the department.



Female weightlifting team was awarded one slot to compete in the coming Youth Olympic Games as they ranked 14th at the world junior weightlifting championship last April.



Other ticket holders include Do Hong Ngoc, who won silver in the world junior boxing championship in India and taekwondo martial artist Ho Thi Kim Ngan.



Gymnast Pham Nhu Phuong (5th in the top eight Asian female athletes) and Nguyen Van Khanh Phong (4th among the eight leading Asian male athletes) also won two tickets to the tournament.



Badminton players Nguyen Hai Dang (31st place globally in young players’ ranking) and Vu Thi Anh Thu (39th place), who are among the world’s 50 best young badminton players, are being considered for the Games participation.



Vietnam’s sport teams strive to bag additional five tickets to the tournament. In the near future, track-and-field, swimming, badminton, fencing, bowing and wrestling athletes will be hopes for Vietnam to achieve the target.-VNA