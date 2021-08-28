The "Golden Bridge" in Da Nang city - an attractive destination for tourists (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung has signed an action programme on tourism development in the 2021-2025 period, with an aim to make tourism a spearhead sector and put Vietnam into top 50 nations with the highest tourism competitiveness in the world.



The programme was built on the foundation of opinions from management officials, experts, and businesses in the tourism sector, aiming to realise the tourism development policies stated in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress as well as the Government’s Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP dated May 20, 2021 on the Action Programme to implement the resolution.



On this basis, the action programme on tourism development during the 2021-2025 period sets out seven key tasks including: reviewing, evaluating and completing policies on tourism development; applying science-technology and digital technology in the tourism industry; investing in infrastructure serving tourism; developing products and managing service quality; supporting businesses to restore and develop amidst the pandemic; developing high-quality human resources; and enhancing promotion activities and international cooperation.

Visitors at Tam Giang mangrove forest in Thua Thien-Hue (Photo: nhandan.vn)

These tasks are to be solidified by 17 key projects and tasks, many of them are expected to settle “bottlenecks” in tourism development of the country in tourism infrastructure and tourism products.



Meanwhile, many tasks were set out to deal with the current difficulties of the sector, including policies to support businesses and tourism workers to overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19 in association with financial support measures, tax exemptions and reductions and soft loans, and the digitisation and application of modern technologies to create a smart tourism ecosystem.



At the same time, the programme also underlined the significance of close coordination among ministries, sectors and localities to support the tourism sector to overcome difficulties, promote sustainable development, and become a spearhead economic sector of the country./.

VNA