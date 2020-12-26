Society Fund for cancer patients gives support to more than 28,000 poor patients The Supportive Fund for Cancer Patients – Bright Future has mobilised over 50 billion VND (2.17 million USD) to support more than 28,000 poor cancer patients nationwide during the nine years since its inception in 2011.

Society 1.03 million people receive unemployment allowance this year The number of people receiving unemployment allowance is estimated to reach 1.03 million by the end of this year, about 24 percent higher than the same period last year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Russia More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Russia were flown back to Vietnam on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at the arrangement of Vietnamese and Russian agencies on December 24-25.