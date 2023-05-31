Business Singapore’s COT Group to expand investment in Hung Yen COT Group, one of Singapore's major corporations in the field of electronic and electro-optical technology, has a plan to expand investment in Thang Long Industrial Park II in the northern province of Hung Yen, the group's representative announced on May 31 at a working session with the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Vietnam’s services sector remains a bright spot: HSBC Vietnam’s services sector remains a bright spot, partially offsetting some external weakness, according to a report released by HSBC Vietnam on May 31.