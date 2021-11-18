Vietnam Airlines among best brands in Vietnam for third straight year
Vietnam Airlines is the only carrier in the Vietnam Best Brands Rankings 2021, standing at the second place, according to the list unveiled by the international research and data analytics firm YouGov.
This is the third year in a row the national flag carrier has entered this rankings, which was based on a survey of nearly 55,000 consumers conducted by YouGov from October 2020 to September 2021.
Vietnam Airlines is also the only representative of the travel sector in this list thanks to its efforts in COVID-19 response such as tightening measures against the pandemic to ensure safety for passengers.
It has also actively taken part in social activities to help with the COVID-19 fight like carrying frontline forces, transporting medical supplies and essential goods, and repatriating people stranded in pandemic-hit areas and countries.
Those efforts have helped this carrier to win support from passengers and the public.
The 2021 rankings covers nearly 400 brands operating in nine sectors in Vietnam, namely e-commerce, travel, financial services, fast food restaurant, retail, household appliance, personal care, packaged product, and fashion retail./.