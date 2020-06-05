Vietnam Airlines hopes to carry more visitors to Northeastern region
Vietnam Airlines is coordinating with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a tourism stimulus exploring the Northeastern region as part of the bilateral cooperation agreement, a representative of the national flag carrier said at a seminar prompting tourism in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on June 4.
Dong Van Stone Plateau is a popular tourist site in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)
According to Permanent Vice Chairman of the VITA Vu The Binh, the region has large potential for tourism development. Thai Nguyen, in particular, is home to many historical and cultural relic sites.
Vietnam Airlines has resumed operations of the Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don, and Da Nang-Van Don (Quang Ninh) routes, which enables visitors from the central and southern regions to explore the world’s natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay and stunning beaches there.
From Quang Ninh, tourists could easily access other key tourism destinations by road such as Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Thai Nguyen, with popular sites like Dong Van Stone Plateau, Ban Gioc Waterfalls, Ba Be Lake, and Nui Coc Lake.
In May 2020, the airline opened five more domestic routes, and moves to launch additional 6-8 others to raise its total domestic ones to over 50.
Vietnam Airlines expects to serve 1.2 million and 1.5 million domestic passengers in June and July respectively./.