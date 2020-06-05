Travel Binh Thuan to roll out tourism stimulus measures South-central Binh Thuan province will further promote its image as a tourism destination, with particular attention being paid to safety in association with the COVID-19 epidemic, in an effort to revive a local tourism industry severely affected by the pandemic.

Destinations Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Travel Hanoi starts welcoming more visitors The number of tourists to Hanoi in May reached 258,000, including 12,000 foreigners, a sign of recovery after the social distancing period due to COVID-19.

Travel Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.