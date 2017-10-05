(Photo courtesy Vietnam Airlines)

– The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has announced that it will operate nearly 110 additional flights with over 20,000 seats from October 5 to November 13 on Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Da Nang routes to serve activities of the APEC Year 2017 that Vietnam is hosting.Accordingly, the Hanoi-Da Nang route sees 64 flights, an average 4,800 seats per day, while the Ho Chi Minh City-Da Nang route has 44 flights, an average of 6,000 seats per day.Between November 6-11 when Da Nang hosts the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, the airline, the special partner and official carrier of APEC 2017, will run over 50 flights a day, or one flight every 30 minutes, on the Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Da Nang routes.The plan aims to serve the travel demand of delegates from 21 APEC economies as well as visitors to Da Nang for sidelines activities and staff serving the event’s organisation.Duong Tri Thanh, General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said that by offering a readiness in time-table, technical maintenance and crew, the company will do its utmost to serve the rush period during the APEC event, as well as keep stabilising its normal schedule to serve passengers.-VNA