The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Sheremetyevo International Airport of Russia held a ceremony on July 2 to welcome its first flights to and from the airport.

Flight VN63, which departed from Hanoi, arrived at the Moscow-based airport on July 2 morning, while flight VN62 took off from the airport at noon the same day.

The launching of the air route was a strategic decision, helping passengers access four-star aviation services.

Vietnam Airlines and Aeroflot, both rated as four-star airlines, are joining hands on 11 air routes between Vietnam and Russia, and inbound flights.

On the path towards a five-star carrier, Vietnam Airlines has improved the quality of services on flights to and from Russia.