Society HCM City tasked to become int’l education, training centre The Government has assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to closely coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to develop a project to turn the city into an international centre for education and training to attract students from the Southeast Asia region and the world.

Society Vietnam Family Day: Peaceful family - happy society Since 2001, June 28 has been chosen as Vietnam Family Day, aiming to honour the deeply humane values of the Vietnamese family, which upholds good moral standards, lifestyles, and cultural traditions.

Videos Hanoi among cities with largest number of sustainable accommodations Hanoi is among the top cities in Vietnam with the largest number of establishments receiving sustainable travel badges granted by booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel companies.

Society Vietnamese university honoured for training Lao health workers The Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the northern province of Thai Binh on June 27 received the first-class Labour Order conferred by the Lao State in recognition of its contribution to training human resources for the Lao health sector.