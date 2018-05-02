Vietnam Airlines will hold annual shareholder meeting on May 10 (Photo: VNA)

Shareholders of Vietnam Airlines will gather at the annual general meeting in Hanoi on May 10, the third one since the company completed equitisation in 2015, to discuss a series of important issues including the modification of the internal management regulations.The Board of Directors will deliver a report on business performance in 2017 and main targets of business plan in 2018, along with auditing financial statements in 2017 and plans for the distribution of profits and dividends.In 2017, Vietnam Airlines conducted 140,000 flights carrying 22 million passengers. Its total revenue reached over 84.9 trillion VND (3.7 billion USD).The corporation earned a record pre-tax profit of over 3.15 trillion VND (135.1 million USD), surpassing the yearly target by 92.6 percent and posting a year-on-year increase of 21.3 percent.The parent company raked in more than 64.9 trillion VND in revenue and 1.9 trillion VND in pre-tax profit, exceeding the set target by 52 percent and registering a year-on-year rise of 11.7 percent.Vietnam Airlines maintained its four-star rating by Skytrax for two consecutive years.The on-time performance index (OTP) reached 90.2 percent for departures and 83.2 percent for arrivals, putting Vietnam Airlines among the top 10 airlines with the best OTP in the globe.In 2017, Vietnam Airlines continued receiving national and international recognition with a number of prestigious awards, most notably being listed on the 10 strongest brands of Brand Finance.Vietnam Airlines’ market capitalization was valued at over 60.6 trillion VND (2.65 billion USD) on March 30, 2019 (49,400 VND per share), up 38 percent compared to the time its share debuted on the Unlisted Public Company Market (Upcom) at 39,200 VND per piece.Currently, Vietnam Airlines has a total chartered capital of over 12.27 trillion VND (535.5 million USD). The State is holding 86.16 percent of the airlines’ chartered capital, Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc 8.77 percent, and the remaining belong to other shareholders.-VNA