Vietnam Airlines Youth Travel Awards to be launched
The Vietnam Airlines Youth Travel Awards will start on September 15. (Source: Vietnam Airlines)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Airlines Youth Travel Awards will officially kick off on September 15 as part of an initiative to develop the firm’s cooperation with universities and educational organisations nationwide and provide vocational guidance to youngsters.
The winners will receive free tours and domestic flight tickets. The best performers will have a chance to take part in short- and long-term internships at Vietnam Airlines Corporation and become collaborators with attractive incomes in positions suitable to their talent.
After the internships, they can propose their own or group projects which will receive funding.
Outstanding contestants will also hold opportunities to be recruited and become a “student ambassador” for the national flag carrier.
Of the three rounds of competition, the first two will be held online and the last face-to-face at the Vietnam Airlines headquarters in Hanoi.
Individual and group contestants will be able to take part via various forms such as producing articles, videos and photos about aviation and tourism; presenting problem-solving plans and projects; and replying to questions./.