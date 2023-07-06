At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Agreeing with PM Chinh’s proposals, he said he will report and discuss with relevant French authorities to continue reinforcing all-around ties, particularly in politics, trade-investment, education-training, sci-tech, and preservation of French architectural heritages in Hanoi, such as the Long Bien bridge.Hailing Vietnam's efforts in achieving climate change response goals, especially the recent issuance of the Power Development Master Plan VIII, he said France will actively assist Vietnam in this field, especially in the implementation of the Political Declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).On global and regional issues of shared concern, Warnery affirmed that France supports ASEAN and Vietnam's stance on ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and settling disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.