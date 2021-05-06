Politics Infographic 665 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by localities Of 868 the candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 665 are nominated by localities, according to the National Election Council.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs first regular Government meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 5 presided over the Government’s April meeting, which was the first meeting of the Cabinet after it completed the personnel work last month.

Politics Front leader examines election preparations in Kien Giang The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has completed major electoral steps, including the organisation of three consultative conferences, the provincial Election Commission told Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, on May 5.

Politics NA leader inspects preparations for elections in Ha Giang National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), inspected preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and members of all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, in the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on May 5.