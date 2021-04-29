Vietnam always treasures strategic partnership with Singapore: Party official
The talks via videoconference on April 29 (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Trung informed the Singaporean official about the outcomes of the party's 13th National Congress.
He applauded the recent strides in relations between the two countries and the two Parties under their strategic partnership, affirming that the Vietnamese Party and Government always treasure and wish to further intensify the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.
The official also highly valued the ties between the two Parties that have been developing in an increasingly substantive manner in many aspects such as high-level mutual visits and cooperation in personnel training.
Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung at the talks with Singaporean Foreign Minister and head of the external relations commission of the People’s Action Party Vivian Balakrishnan (Photo: VNA)For his part, Balakrishnan once again congratulated the CPV on its successful 13th National Congress, along with the enormous achievements of Vietnam in national development over the past years.
He also hailed the positive outcomes that the Vietnamese Party, Government, and people have obtained in combating COVID-19 and developing the economy despite the pandemic’s negative impacts.
The minister noted with satisfaction that the two countries’ relations have continued to be reinforced in all fields, and that the PAP and the Singaporean Government attaches importance to promoting the strategic partnership with Vietnam.
He called for increased contact between the countries’ leaders, noting that both sides share many similar viewpoints, including those on international issues of common concern.
Balakrishnan expressed his belief that under the CPVs leadership, the Vietnamese people will harvest more achievements to develop Vietnam into a prosperous nation./.