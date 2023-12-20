Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 4-5% in 2024 Vietnam’s livestock industry set a production growth target of 4-5% in 2024 and is expected to make up 28-30% of the country’s agricultural production.

Business Vietnam Airlines achieves positive financial results Vietnam Airlines Corporation achieved positive financial results, with total consolidated revenue reaching 71.77 trillion VND (nearly 2.95 billion USD) in 2022.

Business Binh Dinh - bright spot in attracting investment The central province of Binh Dinh has become a bright spot in attracting domestic and foreign investors thanks to a transparent investment policy.