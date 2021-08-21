Travel Infographic Famous landscapes in Ninh Binh Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province boasts many famous destinations, including Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; and Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve.

Travel Infographic Potential of tourism development in Ninh Binh Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province boasts many famous destinations, including Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.

Travel Infographic Ngo Mon space reopens after 8 years of restoration Ngo Mon Gate (Meridian Gate) is the main entrance to Hue Imperial Citadel. It is the typical architectural and art work of the Nguyen Dynasty.