Business HCM City: IIP up 9.7 percent in four months Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2021, signalling a positive outlook for the local economy in the face of COVID-19, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business More than 1.1 billion USD spent on car imports in four months More than 1.1 billion USD was spent on importing 49,360 completely built-up (CBU) vehicles in the four months of 2021 in Vietnam, a surge of 55.2 percent in volume and 57.2 percent in value over the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.

Business India not impose anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s synthetic fibre The Indian Finance Ministry has issued Decision No 354/154/2020-TRU on not imposing anti-dumping duties on several viscose spun yarn products originating or imported from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority has reported.