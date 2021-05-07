Vietnam among top three buying geographies of US firms
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A new report finds that 43 percent of US-based respondents cited Vietnam among their top three buying geographies as of early 2021, doubled from 2019, according to Material Handling & Logistics, a US website.
The data shows a 16 percent year-over-year increase in demand for inspections and audits in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year, which represents a third consecutive quarter of growth that had initially begun as a post-lockdown rebound in mid-2020, the article cited a report from QIMA, a provider of supply chain compliance solutions.
It is worth noting that this growth is more than just a return to pre-pandemic levels, as Q1 2021 inspection demand has, on average, doubled compared to Q1 2019.
Furthermore, the appetite for Vietnam sourcing is far from satisfied and is poised to redefine the sourcing landscape in 2021: around one-third of buyers globally and 38 percent of US-based buyers name it among countries from where they plan to buy more in 2021.
The website said Vietnam is not the only country in the region to benefit from expanded business volumes, as data on inspection and audits demand in Southeast Asia shows double-digit growth across the board, fueled by the renewed interest from American and European brands alike./.