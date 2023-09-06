Vietnam an example of revolutionary heroism: Venezuelan official
Vietnam has remained an example of dignity, power and revolutionary heroism for Venezuelan people, an official from the Latin American nation has affirmed.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Pretoria (VNA) - Vietnam has remained an example of dignity, power and revolutionary heroism for Venezuelan people, an official from the Latin American nation has affirmed.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto made the comment while addressing a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on September 4 evening to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
The event also saw the attendance of Venezuelan Minister of University Education Sandra Oblitas, and President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Saúl Ortega, among others.
Pinto expressed his admiration for the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic Vietnamese people.
The minister also highlighted the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela, which has been enhanced by generations of the two countries’ leaders.
In his remarks, Ambassador Vu Trung My affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure the solidarity and support of progressive forces and people of Venezuela during Vietnam’s struggle for national reunification.
The diplomat noted his hope to advance the bilateral comprehensive partnership, making it on par with the fine political ties between the CPV and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), as well as between the two states and their people.
On the occasion, the embassy has also organised various activities to promote the land and people of Vietnam./.