Politics President leaves for Thailand visit, 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 16 morning for an official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s visit to create new impulse for Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting there will create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics NA passes revised anti-money laundering law, thrift practice resolution The National Assembly (NA) adopted the revised Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control and a resolution on promoting the implementation of policies and law on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention on November 15.