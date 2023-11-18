The scale of Vietnam’s industrial component manufacturing industry is forecast to increase by 6.6 percent in 2023, contributing to attracting the shifting trend in the global supply chain to Vietnam.

This upward trajectory is expected to attract a shift in the global supply chain towards Vietnam.

In fact, large corporations such as Apple and LEGO have now begun building major production facilities in Vietnam.

According to experts, as Vietnam is one of the fastest growing markets in Asia, it has become an attractive and unmissable destination for global manufacturers and multinational corporations.

Furthermore, when participating in the Vietnamese market, global manufacturers and multinational corporations are also able to open the door to reach potential customers in the Asia-Pacific region./.

VNA