Society Deputy PM demands enhancing inspection in corruption-susceptible fields Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 29 demanded inspection be enhanced in the “sensitive fields” prone to corruption and negative phenomena.

Society Requiem held for traffic accident victims The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee and the National Traffic Safety Committee held a requiem for victims of traffic accidents in Vietnam at Long Hung pagoda in Hanoi on December 29.

Society Hoi An orders collection of shipwreck’s carbon isotope samples The collection of carbon isotope samples has been ordered to determine the age of a sunken wooden ship recently discovered near the coast of Cam An ward in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city.