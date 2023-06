Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) is greeted by French Senate’s Vice President Pierre Laurent at the Senate. (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher in Paris on June 6, as part of his working visit to France.The minister also had a working session with the French Senate’s Vice President Pierre Laurent , who is also former National Secretary of the French Communist Party.At those meetings, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to developing its comprehensive relations with France, through all the Government, legislature and party channels.On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, the minister suggested Vietnam and France continue boosting friendship exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.The host leaders emphasised the close ties between Vietnamese and French peoples, and expressed their belief that Son’s visit will contribute to deepen the strategic partnership.Larcher spoke highly of the success of the 12th Vietnam-France decentralised cooperation conference, which was held in Hanoi last April, saying the event served as an important cooperation mechanism in order to enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.The French Senate President expressed his hope that the two sides will closely coordinate in implementing economic projects, and expanding their collaboration in potential fields like green transition and climate change.The French side took note of Vietnam’s proposal to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in France, helping them maintain their role as the bridge between the two countries.