The two sides agreed to enhance parliamentary ties, especially through all-level delegation exchanges, and close coordination and support at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, and to promote activities of friendship parliamentarians groups.They will also work to forge economic cooperation – an important pillar of the strategic partnership -, and continue to fully and effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).The host leaders also acknowledged Vietnam’s proposal on the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to maximise cooperation potential in investment, and on urging the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood.The two sides consented to further closely coordinate at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations (UN), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the Francophone Community, and promote the ASEAN-EU cooperation.They shared the view on the importance of tightening the cooperation framework between Vietnam and France in coping with regional and global issues, particularly in ensuring freedom, security and safety of navigation and aviation, maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, and settling disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea./.