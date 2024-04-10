Politics HCM City strengthens cooperation with German firms Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan on April 10 received former Vice-Chancellor, former Minister of Health and Minister of Economics and Technology of Germany Philipp Rösler who is joining a delegation of German firms to visit the city.

Politics Lao PM hosts delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone received a delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien in Vientiane on April 10.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia bolster labour collaboration Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung received Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy in Hanoi on April 9, during which they discussed measures to promote labour cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Border management focus shifted to cooperation for development The focus of border management and protection between Vietnam and neighbouring countries has shifted from demarcation to cooperation for development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.