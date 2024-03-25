Politics Top Finnish legislator's visit expected to boost Vietnam-Finland cooperation: official The visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho from March 24-26 is expected to help strengthen the cooperative relations between the two countries in various areas, said Don Tuan Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Foreign Affairs.

Politics Vietnam condemns Moscow terrorist attack: spokeswoman Vietnam strongly condemns terrorism in all forms and firmly believes that the perpetrators will be strictly punished, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 23 in response to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia that left numerous casualties a day earlier.

Politics Vietnam resolutely refutes illegal claims in East Sea: Spokeswoman As repeatedly affirmed, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Politics Vietnam sends condolences to Russia over shopping mall attack Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time) that left many people dead and injured.