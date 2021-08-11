Politics PM vows to build innovative, transparent, effective Government Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed determination to build an innovative, transparent, action-oriented and effective Government in service of the people during the first meeting of the 15th Government that was held virtually nationwide on August 11.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc concludes Laos visit President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and the high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi late August 10, concluding their two-day official friendship visit to Laos.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Lao NA Chairman During his official friendship visit to Laos, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Politics State President delivers speech at Lao National Assembly Earlier on the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos.