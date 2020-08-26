Vietnam attends 23rd Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference
Lieut. Gen. Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, attended the 23rd Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference (IPACC), which was organised virtually on August 25.
At the conference (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)
Initiated by the US, the annual conference aims to enhance friendship and mutual understanding between armies of regional countries.
This year’s event saw the participation of representatives from 29 countries, focusing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and transnational health threats on national security.
The significance and impacts of 5G mobile technology on national security, and the role of multilateralism in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region were also put on the table.
Vinh’s presence in the event contributed to implementing the Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation, and showed Vietnam’s role and responsibility in regional common issues as well as promoting its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
On the sidelines of the conference, Vinh received US Defence Attaché in Vietnam Colonel Thomas Stevenson./.