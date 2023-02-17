Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA leader chairs discussion on draft revised Cooperative Law National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 17 chaired a discussion on the draft Cooperative Law (revised), which will receive the final consideration from the NA Standing Committee in the time to come before being submitted to the legislature's upcoming fifth session for approval.

Politics Webinar talks Paris Peace Accords’ impacts on Vietnam - US ties The US Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the US held a webinar on February 16 to look into impacts of the Paris Peace Accords, signed 50 years ago, on the two countries’ relations today.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.