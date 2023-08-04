Politics Vietnam makes significant contributions to AIPA: Secretary General Vietnam has made significant contributions to the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in general and the 44th AIPA General Assembly in particular, AIPA Secretary General Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam-Iran multifaceted cooperation enhanced Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's upcoming official visit to Iran is an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Iran exchange congratulatory messages on 50th anniversary of bilateral ties Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on August 4 exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (August 4, 1973-2023).v

Politics Ample room remains for Vietnam-Iran cooperation Vietnam and Iran have a lot of potential to promote cooperation in various sectors in the future, Dr. Abed Akbari, Director of the Tehran International Studies and Research Institute told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the Middle East on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic ties (August 4, 1973-2023).