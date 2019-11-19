Politics Congratulations to UAE President Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his reelection as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Politics Vietnamese, Philippine young officers bolster exchange Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Philippine armed forces gathered at an activity in Hanoi on November 18 to share experience and enhance exchange.

Politics Vietnam deploys peacekeepers to serve in South Sudan The Ministry of Defence on November 19 held a ceremony to send 29 staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 to South Sudan to join UN peacekeeping mission.

Politics Infographic Five priorities of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 2020 will be the significant year for ASEAN and Vietnam as the bloc will conduct mid-term review of the implementation of the Master Plan on building ASEAN Community by 2025.