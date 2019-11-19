Vietnam attends Asia-Pacific Summit 2019 in Cambodia
PM Hun Sen speaks at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh attended the opening of the Asia-Pacific Summit (APS) 2019 in Phnom Penh on November 19.
Themed “Responding to the Current Key Challenges: Interdependence, National Reconciliation, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values", the summit was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, attracting about 2,000 delegates, including 800 from 48 countries.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Hun Sen highlighted the significance of the summit amid increasing security and economic tension in the world along with uncertainties over the past decade.
He said trade tension among powers, the rise of extreme nationalism, geo-political issues, institutional disorder in the Middle East, the risk of natural disasters and climate change, along with persistent poverty and extreme terrorism are seriously hurting security, prosperity and trade in the region and the world.
The APS 2019 is held in tandem with the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace” (IAPP) and the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) in order to promote peace and reconciliation for development and prosperity, as well as to seek solutions to outstanding social issues.
Talking to the media, Standing Vice Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit Ek Tha said the historic meeting is the result of active cooperation between the government, social organisations and the public to build national peace, reconciliation and achieve sustainable development.
Within the framework of the event, a number of discussions on peace construction, music performances and Koh Pich fair will be held from November 18-21.
The first APS was held by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in the capital city of Nepal in 2018.
Founded in 2005, UPF is an international network comprising representatives from governments, parliaments, social organisations, and private sector that commit to world peace, freedom, harmony, cooperation and prosperity./.
